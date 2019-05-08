|
Alice Faye Barton
Forest Hill - A Chapel service for Alice Faye Barton will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 9, 2019, with Bro. Dwayne Irwin officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at the funeral home.
Alice Faye Barton, 79, of Forest Hill, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019, at Riverside Hospital.
Alice is preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Edwin L. Barton, Sr., 1 son, Justin K. Barton, Sr.; her parents, Ivy Lee Hanks and Ruby Jewel Brady Hanks; 5 brothers, Raymond Hanks, Phillip Hanks, Ivy Hanks, Jr., Rodney Hanks, Eugene Hanks; and 3 sisters, Hazel Appel, Christine Taylor, and Ilene Hutto.
Alice was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. She will be remembered as a sweet and loving person who loved her family dearly. Alice was a devout Christian and loved her Lord. She attended services at Calvary Baptist Church in Forest Hill. Alice was known for her great cooking skills and for playing the piano at church. Alice will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Those left to cherish her memory include 4 children, Edwin L. Barton, Jr., Angela C Thompson, Rhonda M. Barton, and Brian E. Barton (Naylan). Those also left to cherish her memory include 18 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren and 1 sister, Vera M. Wackerly.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be members of the Barton Family.
The Barton Family wishes to thank the nursing staff of Better Care Home Health and Riverside Hospital for the love and care they gave Alice.
Published in The Town Talk on May 8, 2019