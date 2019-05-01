Services
Friday, May 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Fenner St.
Alexandria, LA
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church
1401 Fenner St.
Alexandria, LA
View Map
ALEXANDRIA - Mrs. Alice Faye Young 77, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Tuesday April 23, 2019 in Alexandria, LA. She was a devoted mother and grandmother known for her compassion for others. Alice retired from the Rapides Parish School Board after 28 years of service at South Alexandria Sixth Grade Center.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday May 3, 2019 at Greater Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, Rev Dr. James S. Hardison, 1401 Fenner St. Alexandria, LA 71301. The public viewing will be held on Friday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until start of service. Her final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories, Alexandria, LA.

Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk on May 1, 2019
