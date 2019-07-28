|
Aline Aleta Garon
Alexandria - Chapel Services for Aline Aleta Garon will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Monday, July 29, 2019, in the chapel of John Kramer & Son with Rev. Peter Faulk officiating. Interment will follow at 12:00 P.M. in National Cemetery, Pineville, under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, July 28, 2019, and resume from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service on Monday, July 29, 2019, at the funeral home. Recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 6:30 P.M. on Sunday, July 28, 2019.
Aline was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and friend. She is survived by 5 children and their spouses, 14 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Aline is also survived by 1 sister.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Garon Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk on July 28, 2019