Aline Collins
Aline Collins, 76, died at Rapides Regional Medical Center on June 8, 2020. She was married for 53 years to Donald Collins. She is survived by her daughters - Donna Renee Jeffers (husband, Donald) and Debbie C. Paul; Granddaughters - Krystal Collins, Courtney Paul, Whitney Cintron (husband, Kenneth) and Hailey Guidroz.
VISITATION
Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9 AM - Noon at Fall Creek Funeral Home Pineville, LA.
SERVICE
Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Noon at Fall Creek Funeral Home Pineville, LA
COMMITTAL
Flatwoods Cemetery
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.