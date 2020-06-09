Or Copy this URL to Share

Aline Collins



Aline Collins, 76, died at Rapides Regional Medical Center on June 8, 2020. She was married for 53 years to Donald Collins. She is survived by her daughters - Donna Renee Jeffers (husband, Donald) and Debbie C. Paul; Granddaughters - Krystal Collins, Courtney Paul, Whitney Cintron (husband, Kenneth) and Hailey Guidroz.



VISITATION



Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9 AM - Noon at Fall Creek Funeral Home Pineville, LA.



SERVICE



Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Noon at Fall Creek Funeral Home Pineville, LA



COMMITTAL



Flatwoods Cemetery









