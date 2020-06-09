Aline Collins
Aline Collins

Aline Collins, 76, died at Rapides Regional Medical Center on June 8, 2020. She was married for 53 years to Donald Collins. She is survived by her daughters - Donna Renee Jeffers (husband, Donald) and Debbie C. Paul; Granddaughters - Krystal Collins, Courtney Paul, Whitney Cintron (husband, Kenneth) and Hailey Guidroz.

VISITATION

Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 9 AM - Noon at Fall Creek Funeral Home Pineville, LA.

SERVICE

Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Noon at Fall Creek Funeral Home Pineville, LA

COMMITTAL

Flatwoods Cemetery




Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fall Creek Funeral Home of Louisiana
1800 Military Highway
Pineville, LA 71360
(318) 767-6115
