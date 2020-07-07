1/1
Allen Ethridge Wampler
Mr. Allen Ethridge Wampler

Colfax - Allen Ethridge Wampler of Colfax passed away in his home on Friday, July 3, 2020. He was 90 years old.

Mr. Wampler was a graduate of Colfax High School and Louisiana State University. He retired from International Paper Company in 1985.

Allen loved people! Those he loved most fiercely were his family. He would move a mountain if needed by a family member. Until his later years, he never met a stranger. He loved to tell stories, especially of his prankster escapades. Those stories, including sound effects and laughter, will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Jones Wampler and his mother, Irene Ethridge Wampler. Also preceding him in death was his sister, Pauline Wampler Drewes, and grandson, Shane Maxwell.

He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 69 years, Vivian Powell Wampler. Also surviving him are his children, Garland Wampler and wife, LaDonna; Gregory Wampler and daughter-in-law, Robbie; Kathy Wampler Massingale and husband, Matt; and Bruce Wampler and wife, Debbie Shepherd. He is survived by four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service was held on Monday, July 6 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.

We owe our most heartfelt gratitude to Guardian Hospice for their compassionate care in this season. Many thanks, as well, to Home Instead Senior Services. Finally, the entire family would like to thank the dear family friend who provided sacrificially during the final days. You were the hands and feet of Christ to our family.

Special thanks to Bro. Lloyd Whitman who has been a friend to our family for over 50 years.

Memorials may be made to Colfax Baptist Church or the charity of your choice.






Published in The Town Talk from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
