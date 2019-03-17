|
|
Allison Lee Sims
Villa Platte - Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM at Ardoin Funeral Home of Ville Platte on Sunday, March 17, 2019 for Allison Lee Sims, 57, who passed away on March 14, 2019 at her residence in Bayou Chicot.
Dr. David Brooks will conduct the funeral service.
Burial will take place at Vandenburg Cemetery in Bayou Chicot.
Allison was born in New Orleans, LA. She received her bachelor's degree from Louisiana College and then her master's degree from Northwestern. During her time in college, she worked as a veterinary assistant; she developed a love for animals on the farm where they raised sheep. She was especially a cat lover. After graduation she began her first teaching assignment at E.C. Hayes and became Lead Adaptive PE Teacher at J. B. Lafargue and Bolton High School. She also was the co-ordinator of the Rapides Parish Games. She loved life and the outdoors "especially the beach". She was loved by all who met her.
She is survived by her significant other, Elizabeth C. Landry; three children, Melanie Sanders of Seattle, WA, Ryan Landry of Oak Ridge, TN and Valerie Landry of Fordoche, LA; six grandchildren, Tyler Mills, Dylan Mills, Kali Smith, Keegan Landry, Miles Landry and Ryland Landry; one brother, David Sims and wife Marthe of Huntsville, AL; nephew, Micah Sims and special friends were like her family, David and Sue Ann DeSoto and their daughter, Heather Reyes; the E.C. Hayes School family, J.B. Lafargue, and APE Department.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack Allison Sims and Doris Tullous Sims.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte on Saturday, March 16, 2019 from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Visitation will continue on Sunday from 10:00 AM until the time of service.
Family and friends may leave condolences for the family at www.ardoinfuneralhomes.com.
Ardoin's Funeral Home of Ville Platte is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 17, 2019