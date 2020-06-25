Alvin R. Struck
Baton Rouge - Alvin "Al" Reinhart Struck, 88, formerly of Alexandria, LA, died peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA, where he had moved to be with his daughters following the death of his loving wife, Nancy Rasmussen Struck. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reinhart William and Emma Steinhorst Struck, his brother, William Struck, and his sisters Violet Jentink and Corrine Jentink.
Al was born December 22, 1931 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. He attended St. Peter's Lutheran School, graduated from Reedsburg High School, and completed his education at Ripon College. While a student there, he met Nancy, and in 1956, after returning from service during the Korean War, they married. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before Nancy passed away in December, 2017.
He began a career in sales with Research Products Corporation in Madison, Wisconsin. After his transfer to Oklahoma City, he accepted a position with Revlon Corporation in the Southern territory, which brought Al and Nancy to Alexandria. They embraced the community, established lifelong friendships, and made a beautiful and loving home to raise their four daughters.
Al had a deep passion for cooking and food. In the late 1970's, he opened the Triad restaurant, which became a local favorite for its Italian and French inspired cuisine. The restaurant's kitchen, led by Al, was lauded in a review by the Underground Gourmet as being "imaginative and distinguished," and named "one of the most enjoyable restaurants they found on their travels through Louisiana." In addition to the restaurant, he enjoyed a successful career in real estate.
He was an avid reader, loved the performing arts, gardening and traveling. His family and friends will remember him for his unfailing humor, sincerity and generosity. He truly enjoyed cooking and sharing beautiful meals with those he loved. But his greatest love was his family and nothing made him happier than being surrounded by them.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Tittle, Mary Kaye May (Dan), Cheryl Myers, and Laura Struck (Kelly); his grandchildren, Stephen DeSelle, and Benjamin Myers, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A family service will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Reedsburg at a later date.
The family would like to express its deep gratitude to the staff and residents at Williamsburg Retirement Community for the kindness and friendship they extended to Al while he was a resident there. The family also wishes to thank the nurses and caregivers at the Crossing at Clarity Hospice who helped keep him in comfort during his final days. Contributions may be given in Al's name to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.
Baton Rouge - Alvin "Al" Reinhart Struck, 88, formerly of Alexandria, LA, died peacefully on Friday, June 19, 2020, in Baton Rouge, LA, where he had moved to be with his daughters following the death of his loving wife, Nancy Rasmussen Struck. He is preceded in death by his parents, Reinhart William and Emma Steinhorst Struck, his brother, William Struck, and his sisters Violet Jentink and Corrine Jentink.
Al was born December 22, 1931 in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. He attended St. Peter's Lutheran School, graduated from Reedsburg High School, and completed his education at Ripon College. While a student there, he met Nancy, and in 1956, after returning from service during the Korean War, they married. They celebrated 61 years of marriage before Nancy passed away in December, 2017.
He began a career in sales with Research Products Corporation in Madison, Wisconsin. After his transfer to Oklahoma City, he accepted a position with Revlon Corporation in the Southern territory, which brought Al and Nancy to Alexandria. They embraced the community, established lifelong friendships, and made a beautiful and loving home to raise their four daughters.
Al had a deep passion for cooking and food. In the late 1970's, he opened the Triad restaurant, which became a local favorite for its Italian and French inspired cuisine. The restaurant's kitchen, led by Al, was lauded in a review by the Underground Gourmet as being "imaginative and distinguished," and named "one of the most enjoyable restaurants they found on their travels through Louisiana." In addition to the restaurant, he enjoyed a successful career in real estate.
He was an avid reader, loved the performing arts, gardening and traveling. His family and friends will remember him for his unfailing humor, sincerity and generosity. He truly enjoyed cooking and sharing beautiful meals with those he loved. But his greatest love was his family and nothing made him happier than being surrounded by them.
He is survived by his daughters, Kathy Tittle, Mary Kaye May (Dan), Cheryl Myers, and Laura Struck (Kelly); his grandchildren, Stephen DeSelle, and Benjamin Myers, and a host of nieces and nephews.
A family service will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery in Reedsburg at a later date.
The family would like to express its deep gratitude to the staff and residents at Williamsburg Retirement Community for the kindness and friendship they extended to Al while he was a resident there. The family also wishes to thank the nurses and caregivers at the Crossing at Clarity Hospice who helped keep him in comfort during his final days. Contributions may be given in Al's name to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Cancer Society.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 25 to Jun. 26, 2020.