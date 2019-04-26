Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
at the home of Amelia's niece, Jennifer Megison
Pineville, LA
Pineville - Amelia Gilchrist Barnes, 75, of Pineville, Louisiana passed away peacefully with her family at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, Louisiana on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Amelia was born in Alexandria, Louisiana on December 1, 1943. Coochie, as her family lovingly called her, was a graduate of Providence Academy. She worked many years at Weiss and Goldring before retiring from Pinecrest State School. She enjoyed spending time with her beloved granddaughters, friends and family.

Her death was preceded by her husband John Anthony Barnes and her parents DeWitt and Wilma Morse Gilchrist.

Coochie is survived by her two daughters, Katherine Barnes Giraud and husband, Jacques Giraud of Lafayette, Louisiana, Mary Beth Barnes Acevedo and husband, Luis Acevedo of Lafayette, Louisiana, granddaughters, Ela Acevedo and Isabel Acevedo, siblings: Jackie Rabalais (husband, Lorie), Paul Gilchrist (wife, Kim), Andrew Gilchrist (wife, Verna) and Cathy Blakemore along with numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be at the home of Amelia's niece, Jennifer Megison from 3:00 - 5:00PM on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Pineville, Louisiana. The family would like to thank everyone for their support and

constant prayers throughout our time of loss and mourning. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Amelia's honor to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at https://srfcure.org/donate/

Share your condolences and words of comfort with the family of Amelia Gilchrist Barnes by visiting www.lafuneralservices.com

Amelia Gilchrist Barnes and her family were cared for and entrusted final arrangements to Louisiana Funeral Services & Crematory of Broussard (337) 330-8006
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 26, 2019
