|
|
With profound sadness and grief, we announce the unexpected passing of our beloved Amin Rashard Burton, age 43, of Alexandria, Louisiana, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020.
While residing in Lafayette, Louisiana, Amin left to mourn his wife, Terrinisha Burton; Mother, Debra Louise Burton; Daughter, Amber Dartell Burton; Stepchildren, Ká Mari James, Destinee Johnson, and Daylan Johnson; Half Brothers and Sisters, Nolan Durley Jr., Cedric Durley, Lisa Durley, Regina Durley, and Vanessa Durley; beloved Uncle, André Jarome Sykes; Aunt, Wanda Faye Burton; Great Uncle and Aunt, Robert and Dottie Atkins; and First Cousins, Tony Armand Burton, Maurice Richard Windbush, and Alexandrea McKinley Burton.
Amin had in him a "caring touch" that led him to become a Protection Officer whose work basically involved overseeing the tedious needs of some Louisiana oil magnates, engaging in extensive travels, and meeting society's "uppity" and thereby collecting a world of experiences that he gleefully shared with family and friends. After worldly travels, he settled down in Lafayette where his "caring touch" led him to work for a law firm that introduced him to another type of clientele and new experiences awaiting his usual listening audience.
Whatever job, relationship, or involvement that claimed Amin's attention, it had to understand, compete or surrender to his intellectual pursuit of technology, as well as his personal demeanor manifested in his nickname "House." He was a savvy Techie, an expert in or enthusiastic about computers, cameras, and cell phones. His wealth of knowledge brought together again family, friends, and just people in the community who sought his exquisite knowledge.
Amin's choice to share genuinely and unselfishly himself with his family ensures that he lives continually in our memories. Housed in our memories will also be his professional fine art photography that manifests his vision as a professional cameraman.
Memorial Services will be held at Magnolia Funeral Home, February 1, 2020 at 1:00 P.M., 1604 Magnolia Street, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301 , Cremation by Magnolia Funeral Home
Published in The Town Talk on Jan. 26, 2020