Amy Tyrelle Boone Navarro
Leesville - Funeral services for Amy Tyrelle Boone Navarro, 45 of Leesville, will be held at Pine Ridge Baptist Church in Melder, LA., on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Bro. Jason Townley & Bro. Roman Redfearn officiating. Burial will follow in the Reeds Cemetery in Guy, LA.
Visitation will be Monday, September 21, 2020 from 11:00 A.M- 8:00 P.M at Labby Memorial Funeral Home in Leesville, LA. and Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at the church.
Amy was born on November 26, 1974 in Alexandria, LA to her parents, Sonny Boone and Pam Gordon Boone Hertz. She passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020 in Shreveport.
Amy was a teacher at heart and changed many lives though her love for children. She had a creative personality demonstrated though her ability to make a house feel like a home. She always made others feel beautiful about themselves. She was the go to girl for hair and makeup on special occasions.
She loved to do crafts and DYI projects.
Amy is preceded in death by her father, brother; Micah (Boomer) Boone, niece; Shai McNeal.
Left to cherish her memory is her husband Raymond Navarro of Leesville, LA., children; Roman Redfearn of Leesville, LA., Madison Redfearn of Leesville, LA., Ryne Navarro of Lafayette, LA., Terence Navarro of Shreveport, LA, mother; Pam Boone Hertz (Johnny) of Pineville, LA., brothers; Chad Boone (Cynthia) of Hicks, LA, Andy Boone (Angela)of Alexandria, LA., she loved her nieces and nephews Wesley Boone, Justus Boone, Garrett (Lakyn) Boone, Riley Boone, Suni Beth Boone, Brant Boone, Haliegh Boone, Zeppelin Boone, Jarre' Sepado, and her godson; Jacoby Johnson, daughter by choice; Lacy Ganson, sister by heart; Beckie Townley, her tribe; Jessica Wilson and Jessica Haymon.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Justus Boone, Ryne Navarro, Wesley Boone, Garrett Boone, Brant Boone, Cameron Townley.
