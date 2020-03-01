|
|
An Acknowledgement
of Appreciation
The Honorable Jeffrey W. Hall, Mayor of Alexandria, LA and his family, wish to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the citizens of Alexandria, Pineville, and the Cenla area who offered expressions of kindness, support, and condolences during the recent deaths of Mrs. Florice Evans Hall, mother of Mayor Hall and Wanda Hall Davis
Thanks to the medical staff at Freedman Clinc, Matthew Memorial, Christus Cabrini, Guardian Hospice, Mrs. Linda Malveaux and Mrs. Eloise Coaty for the special care you all provided during her illness.
As it would be impossible to thank all those concerned individually, please accept this acknowledgement as a token of our heartfelt appreciation.
Mayor Jeffrey W. Hall
Wanda Hall Davis and Families
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 1, 2020