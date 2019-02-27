|
Angela Haywood
Alexandria - A Celebration of Life for Ms. Angela Haywood, 58 will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Ben D. Johnson Memorial Chapel of Winnfield Funeral Home of Alexandria. Visitation will be held Friday, March 1, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. Interment will be at the Oak Island Cemetery in Alexandria, Louisiana.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 27, 2019