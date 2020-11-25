Angela LaCroix Hallack
was born August 5, 1967 in Alexandria, LA. She departed this life on Saturday, October 31, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Angie will be greatly missed by her large extended family and many cherished friends. She passed away with her devoted husband, Dennis Hallack, and her two sisters by her side at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe, LA.
Angie will always be remembered for her incredible sense of humor, razor sharp wit and for having a candid and straightforward personality. She loved being the pack leader to numerous much-loved pets and cooking for her family and friends. She also had a keen eye for collectibles and made a small business and hobby of buying and reselling items.
By far, Angie's greatest joy in life was her daughter Abigail and she often commented to friends and family that having "Abby" was the best thing that ever happened in her life.
Angie graduated from Tioga High School in 1985 and continued her education at LSU in Baton Rouge, LA where she earned her BS in Psychology. While she worked to build a career in Social Services, she also completed her Masters Degree in Psychology at the University of Louisiana, Monroe. She continued to work in child and family services and her former coworkers described her as having a gift for helping those who could not help themselves, including at risk families, children and citizens with developmental disabilities.
Angela was preceded in death by her father Randolph "R.B." Barron LaCroix, Jr. and her mother Wilma "Pauline" Hogue LaCroix.
Angela is survived by her husband Dennis Hallack, her daughter Abigail Hallack, her step-son Sam Hallack, and her in-laws Sue and William Hallack. Her surviving extended family includes brothers Kelly LaCroix and wife Brenda of Lafayette, LA; Kenny LaCroix and wife Paula of Pineville, LA: sisters Carolyn LaCroix Deville of Pineville, LA; Della LaCroix Morris and fiancé John Jeansonne of Houston, TX. Nephews Kurtis Jowers, Grant LaCroix (Rachel), Nicholas Deville (Marriya), Barron Deville, Matthew LaCroix, Alex Morris and Adam Morris. Nieces Alison Hayes (Will), Hillary Deforrest (Cody), Amanda LaCroix, Tiffany Deville (Josh Moreau). Great Nephews Barrett Deville, Niko Deville and Carson Hayes. Great Nieces Jaida Moreau, Avery-Annah Bass and Quinn Hayes.
In lieu of flowers, we feel Angie would appreciate a donation to the American Cancer Society
and/or the Louisiana Humane Society.
A private family celebration of her life will be held at her brother's home in Pineville, LA during the Thanksgiving holiday.