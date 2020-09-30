1/
Anita Hines Brewer McLellan
1934 - 2020
Anita Hines Brewer McLellan

Boyce - Anita Hines Brewer McLellan loving wife of Albert Kenneth McLellan passed away peacefully at her residence on Lake Kinkaid Sunday morning. Anita was born on February 11, 1934.

She is survived by her husband, Albert Kenneth McLellan; daughter, Launa Riviere Brewer of Boyce and sister, Mary Lou Hines of Covington, LA. She is also survived by her dear friend Marilyn Magnuson of New Orleans, LA.

Her parents, Leo and Launa Hines and daughter, Anita Joy Brewer preceded her in death.

Anita was a native of Alexandria and graduated from Bolton High. She also attended LA Tech. Her recent working career was as a legal secretary in a large New Orleans law firm. She had previously lived and worked in Chicago. Anita was an animal lover and had rescued hundreds of cats in her lifetime. She will be sorely missed by her family of kitties that she leaves behind for her daughter Launa to care for.

Anita bravely battled with Parkinson's Disease and several stokes over the last 2 years of her life. There will be a private funeral service and burial in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.

If you wish to remember Anita please make a donation to B.A.R.K., PO Box 404

Tioga, LA 71477-0404, or your favorite animal protection organization.

To extend online condolences to the McLellan family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Sep. 30 to Oct. 4, 2020.
