Ann Gibson Duke
Services for Ann Gibson Duke will be held at First United Methodist Church in Natchitoches, LA, on October 15, 2020 beginning at 10:00am with interment to follow at the Old Shongaloo Cemetery next to the Old Shongaloo Rock Church. The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:00am prior to the service.
Ann was born on July 29, 1938, in Sulphur, LA, to Georgie and Albert Gibson. She went to our Lord on October 12, 2020, at her home in Natchitoches while surrounded by family and loved ones.
Ann was a graduate of Sulphur High School in 1956 followed by a B.S. in Elementary Education from the University of Southwestern Louisiana in 1959. She later received a Master's in Elementary Education from Northwestern State University in 1980. Ann received certifications in Supervision and Administration as well as Supervision of Student Teaching.
In her teaching career of 25 years, Ann taught in Elementary & Junior High as follows: Mansfield Elementary Grade 6; East Natchitoches Jr High Grade 7 - Language Arts; Natchitoches Jr High Grade 7/8 - Language Arts, Social Studies; and Goldana Elementary Grade 5. She was very active in professional teaching organizations and served as sponsor for numerous campus organizations. Ann loved her students as her own, and over the years, both students and parents expressed high gratitude for her teaching of life principles beyond the subject matter.
Outside of teaching, Ann loved to travel, including regular trips to see her grandchildren's activities, sporting events, and concerts. She was active in many service organizations in Natchitoches, including as a Kid's Hope Mentor. Ann was such a blessing to so many while supporting the First United Methodist Church, including VBS, Bell Choir, and United Methodist Women. Ann was a breast cancer survivor and actively supported awareness programs as a Relay For Life
Coordinator on behalf of her church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Trisha Loup, Trisha's husband, Roy Loup, and her husband's parents, Mr. & Mrs. I.D. Duke. Those who are left to treasure her memory are her husband, Derwood Duke, daughter, Becky Duke Kreusel, daughter, Cindy Duke Allen and son-in-law, Lytt Allen, son, Trey Duke, and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Francis and Rusty Vaughan. She was blessed with six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren (soon to be six). She had numerous uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, and cousins that loved her dearly.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Ann's six grandchildren: Karl Kreusel, Andrew Allen, Katherine Kreusel, Phillip Allen, Kurt Kreusel, and Cameron Duke.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to the medical professionals and staff of the Natchitoches Regional Medical Center, and for the care and love from the staff at Hospice of Natchitoches. The family greatly appreciates all of the prayers, uplifting support, and abundance of food during this time of celebrating the life of Ann Duke. In lieu of flowers, the family requests for donations to be made to either the Alzhiemer's Association (alz.org
) or United Methodist Women at First United Methodist Church of Natchitoches (fumcnla.org/giving/
).