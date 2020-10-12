Lots of fond memories of Ann and Durwood during Durwood’s service as superintendent of schools in Winn Parish. Ann left Winnfield kicking and screaming when she had to leave her friends here ; especially her “7 No Trump Bridge Club”, only to move 40 miles away. If only walls could talk. Boy, did we have fun on Bridge trips and European vacations. Ann was a gem and she lit up our small town lives.Rest in peace, sweet Anne ,

in the arms of your savior. Good and faithful servant. Always on our hearts❤❤❤❤.

Carolyn Hanna

7NT Bridge Club