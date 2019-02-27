|
Ann M. Parvin
Pineville - While being held by her family and friends, Ann Elizabeth Parvin passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center, she was 77. Ann was born to Lee and Agnes "Betty" Miller in Jacksonville, Florida on February 7, 1942.
Her life consisted of Christian Faith that was combined with her love of music when she joined her first choir at the age of 12 at Springfield Presbyterian Church, where at the age of 17 she met her love that would one day become her husband. After graduating from Andrew Jackson High School, she attended Massey Business College where she earned an Associate Degree in Accounting and Secretarial Science. She worked for the internal Revenue Service before she married her husband of 42 years, Eldred Charles "Chuck" Parvin on December 30, 1966 and moved to Gainesville Florida where she developed her love and loyalty for the Florida Gators. While Charles served his country in Vietnam, they had one child, Trina, and upon returning, he completed his education and began working in the VA Hospital system. Career advances led the family to Pineville in December of 1984 where Ann began her work at Pineville First United Methodist Church as Pastoral Secretary, remaining there for 12 years. In 1997 she began working as Administration Secretary in the Aquatic Department at Louisiana College where she remained until her retirement on March 30, 2007. Throughout Ann's life she was very devoted to Christ and exemplified her Christian walk by her servitude in church with the choir, Christmas Sharing Tree, and the Food Bank of Central Louisiana back pack program. She showed her dedication to family by examples of loving, caring and teaching life lessons, and always saying "I Love You". Her love for flowers will live for years, blessing those they are shared with. Her excitement and pure joy of college sports will always be remembered and robust cheering will be part of her legacy forever.
Those preceding her in death are her parents, Lee and Agnes "Betty" Miller, her beloved husband, Eldred Charles "Chuck" Parvin, and her dear friend, Mary Miller.
Those left to cherish their memories of her are her daughter, Trina Barron, her husband Darren, and two grandchildren, Davin and Madeline "Maddie" Barron, all of Pineville, LA. Her brother, Edward Miller, wife Lea; Brother-in-law, Clint Parvin, wife Nancy; Sister-in-law, Wilma Leary, husband Michael; Sister-in-law, Rebecca Ganjehsani, husband Victor; along with nieces and nephews. Also left to remember her are dear friends, Janie and Reggie French, Linda and Bob Nash, Dolores Brooks and the great members of the choir of Pineville First United Methodist Church.
Visitation will be at Hixson Brothers, Pineville Wednesday, February 27, 2019 between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Thursday, February 28, 2019 at First United Methodist Church from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.
The Memorial service celebrating the Life of Ann M. Parvin will be at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Pineville First United Methodist Church with Pastors Jon Tellifro and Jo Ann Cooper officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Memorial Park.
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 27, 2019