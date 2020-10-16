1/1
Ann Marie Mathews
1986 - 2020
Ann Marie Mathews

August 8, 1986-October 13, 2020

On Tuesday October 13, 2020 Ann Marie Mathews, passed away at the age of 34. Ann was born August 8, 1986 in Alexandria, LA to Joey and Laura Mathews. Ann graduated from Bolton High School and attended LSUA. Ann will be remembered for her outgoing personality and the love she had for her children, family, and friends. Ann had the sweetest soul (just don't make her mad). She would greet everyone with a smile and a hug, never meeting a stranger. She loved playing softball when she was young and as an adult loved listening to music and riding around enjoying nature. Ann lived as a free spirit and will always be remembered with a smile on her face and laughter in the air. Ann is preceded in death by her grandfathers, Jay Mathews and Kermit Bowman; and her uncle, Mark Mathews. She is survived by her children, Caleb Harrison and Kameron Crowell; parents, Joey Mathews and Laura Mathews; brothers, (Little) Joey Mathews and Michael Mathews; grandmothers, Peggy Mathews and Dee Dee Kramer, and uncles/aunts, Johnny and Debra Verzwyvelt, Becky Mathews, Bill and Leslie Bowman, Britt and Rebecca Bowman, Karen and David Hubley, along with many cousins, extended family, and friends. A memorial will be held at Lecompte Cemetery on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at 1:00 p.m.




Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Lecompte Cemetery
October 16, 2020
