Samart Funeral Home Of Houma, West Park
4511 West Park Ave
Gray, LA 70359
(985) 872-9685
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Ann Regal Bolen Gremillion

Thibodaux - Ann Regal Bolen Gremillion, 88, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born in Minden, Louisiana. She lived in Alexandria, Louisiana, before becoming a long time resident of Thibodaux.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

She is survived by her children Dr. Scott Blume Gremillion and wife Roberta, Mary Ann G. Caillouet and Dr. Dick Mathis, Allison G. Thompson and husband Troy, Laura G. Kingston and husband Ken; grandchildren - Cori G. Groom and husband Ian, Dr. Sara Katherine Gremillion and husband Dr. Brad Sturz, Andrew Scott Gremillion, Kate Caillouet Bowen and husband Dr. Ashley Bowen, Dr. Beth Caillouet Arredondo and husband Adam, Dr. Laura Leigh Thompson Buisson and husband Cullen, Troy William Thompson IV, John Macon Thompson and wife Candice, Dr. Kenny Gerard Kingston, Jr. and wife Ellen, Camille Claire Kingston, and Chloe Catherine Kingston; great-grandchildren - Harper, Annie, Allie, Elizabeth, Bridget, Claire, Andrew, Alice Ann, Beau, and Elliot; sisters - Betty Bolen Peiser and husband Bobby, and Sue Bolen Nichols.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Dr. Ralph Herman Gremillion; parents - Lillian Rarick Bolen and Byron Leon Bolen.

A graduate of Bolton High School in Alexandria and Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, she was an avid reader and enjoyed playing bridge and sewing. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and will be truly missed.

The family would like to thank the staff of Lafourche Home for the Aged, Heather Thomassie, Notre Dame Hospice, and her caregivers Bevelyn Soignet, Grace Adams, Eva Daggs, Mary Ann Crosby, and Noel Bourg.

Samart Funeral Home of Houma, West Park, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Town Talk from May 5 to May 8, 2020
