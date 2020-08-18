Annie Brevelle SellersPineville - Mrs. Annie Sellers, age 92, of Pineville, Louisiana, entered eternal rest on, Monday, August 17, 2020 at the The Oaks Care Center, Pineville, Louisiana. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Funeral Home and Crematory, Ball, Louisiana.Services for Mrs. Sellers will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM, with a Rosary at 11:30 Am; in the Chapel of Gallagher Funeral Home with Father Gremillion officiating. Visitation starts at 10:00 AM until the time of the Rosary at 11:30 AM. Burial will follow in Tioga Cemetery under the direction of Gallagher Funeral Home.Mrs. Annie Sellers was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a very faithful lady and devoted parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Tioga. She enjoyed fishing for bream and white perch, square dancing, and going to the casino. Perhaps her greatest joy in life was watching her grandchildren and great grandchildren play sports, they meant everything to her. She will forever be missed by those that loved and knew her.She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Sellers; son, Luke Sellers; parents, Julian Brevelle and Ezzie Roberts Rachal; 5 sisters; and 2 brothers.Those left to cherish her memory include her loving sons, Ronnie Sellers (Sheri) of Tioga and Gary Sellers (Angela) of Tioga; grandchildren, Chad Sellers (Heather), Kyle Sellers (Amanda), Jessica Sellers (Chris), Stacy Sellers; Rebecca Leaumont (Jeff), Clint Sellers (Heather), Helen Oliver (Donnie), and Stephen Poole; and 10 great grandchildren.Pallbearers honored to serve include, Chad Sellers, Kyle Sellers, Gabe Sellers, Clint Sellers, Jeff Leaumont, and Luke Leaumont. Honorary Pallbearers are Karsen, Masen, Peyten, Jaxson, and Brady Sellers.