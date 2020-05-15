Services
Gallagher Funeral Home
3994 Monroe Hwy
Ball, LA 71405
(318) 640-1375
Annie Kykta Penczek

Annie Kykta Penczek Obituary
Annie Kykta Penczek

Pineville - Mrs. Annie Kykta Penczek, age 96, of Pineville, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the Regency House in Alexandria. Arrangements have been entrusted to Gallagher Funeral Home and Crematory in Ball, Louisiana.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Pineville at 9:00 AM with Father Miller officiating. A private family graveside service will follow at Fort Jesup Cemetery in Many, Louisiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Penczek; parents, Harry Kykta and Anna Dombrowski Kykta; and brother, Michael Kykta.

Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Anne Schnur of Chicago and Johnne Jeane of Pineville; grandchildren, Gregory Schnur, Joseph Schnur, Paul Jeane, and Joan Scott; great grandchildren, Danielle Schnur, Courtney Schnur, Victoria Scott, Bella Scott, and Nikolas Scott.

Family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to .
Published in The Town Talk from May 15 to May 17, 2020
