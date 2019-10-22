Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
Annie Mae Maxey Duck

Annie Mae Maxey Duck Obituary
Annie Mae Maxey Duck

Pineville - Graveside services for Annie Mae Duck will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 24, 2019 with Reverend Shane David officiating. Burial will be in Paul Cemetery, Lecompte under the direction of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria.

Mrs. Duck, 95, of Pineville, formerly of Alexandria, passed from this life, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tyrus N. Duck; parents, John and Irene Maxey; brother, W. E. Maxey; sisters, Bernice Moore, Helen Musgrove, Blanche Iverstine and Johnnie Faye Murphy.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Bruce S. Duck and wife, Nyana; daughter, Barbara A. Van Dyke and husband, Harold; seven grandchildren, Ann Sehon, Andy Van Dyke, Amie Van Dyke, Abbi Van Dyke, Sarah McCoy, Anthoni "Tony" Connell and Miriam Duck; twelve great grandchildren.

Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
