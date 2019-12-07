|
Annie Nelson Hutchinson
Alexandria - Annie Laurie Nelson Hutchinson of Alexandria was called to her heavenly home on December 5, 2019 at age 91. She was born April 14, 1928 in Madison Parish, Louisiana, to Robert J. Nelson and Willie Gregory Nelson. She lived most of her life in the Ouachita Parish area.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 8 siblings; Leona Nelson Harper, Louise Nelson Ezell, Sidney Nelson, Wesley Nelson, Jack Nelson, Hattie Nelson Whittington, Gladys Nelson Smith, and Winnie Nelson Carlson. Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Odis L. Hutchinson and two devoted daughters, Brenda Hutchinson and Carolyn Hutchinson, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
After many years as a stay at home mother, she became a teacher in the Ouachita Parish School System. She was loved by all her students, who continued to visit her after retirement.
Annie Laurie was an avid reader and antique collector. She loved flowers and was especially fond of daisies. She also enjoyed travelling and was fortunate to visit national parks and attractions nationwide with her husband. A highlight was a trip to the Holy Land with their church family.
In 2010, she and her husband moved to England Oaks Retirement Community in Alexandria and joined First United Methodist Church in Pineville. Her beloved church family gave her tremendous comfort and joy in the last years of her life.
A celebration of her life will be held Monday, December 9, 2019, at 10:00 am with Pastors Ed Cooper and JoAnn Cooper at First United Methodist in Pineville.
Internment of her ashes, with a graveside service, will be on Monday, December 16, 2019, at 11:00 am in Roselawn Cemetery in Calhoun, Louisiana. The service will be officiated by Reverend Joe Hoover.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First United Methodist Church in Pineville.
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019