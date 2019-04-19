Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony D'Angelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony S. (Tony) D'Angelo

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Anthony S. (Tony) D'Angelo In Memoriam
In Memory of

Anthony (Tony) S. D'Angelo

10/29/1917-4/20/2012

Our Beloved Father

Seventh Anniversary

in Heaven!



A beautiful memory

Dearer than gold.

Of a father whose worth

Can never be told.

There's a place in

our heart

No one can fill,

We miss you, Daddy,

and always will.



Of all the special gifts

in life,

However great or small

To have you as our father

Was the greatest gift

of all.



"Everything I am, you helped me to be."

~unknown





Loved and deeply missed

The D'Angelo

Children and Grandchildren.
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.