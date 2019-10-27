|
|
In Loving Memory
Anthony S. (Tony) D'Angelo
10/29/2017 - 04/12/2012
HAPPY BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN, DADDY!
We can only imagine your birthday in Heaven, Daddy. A loving father with a heart of gold, you left a beautiful legacy of love, giving, integrity, service to God and country. You were always there for us - our rock. Holding dear your role as a father, you gave us lessons from a life of following Christ. We hold them close with Heaven in our sights.
"The righteous who walks in his integrity---blessed are his children after him." Proverbs 20:7
Deeply loved and
missed,
The D'Angelo
children and grandchildren.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 27, 2019