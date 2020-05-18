|
|
Arthur Abram Blotner
Alexandria - Arthur Abram Blotner, a lifelong resident of Alexandria, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020, after a brief illness. Born on August 8, 1942, Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Rebecca Sherman Blotner. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Sherry Dianne Fontenot Blotner; his son, Stephen Wayne Blotner; sister, Charlotte Blotner Mussafer (Joe); brother-in-law, Donald C. Fontenot (Sharon), and brother-in-law, Milton A Fontenot (Martha). Those also left to cherish his memory include several nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.
Arthur was a loving, caring person and will be greatly missed. He was with Blotner Brothers Auto Parts until his retirement and was a faithful member of The Jewish Temple.
Donations may be made to The Jewish Temple Endowment Fund, 2021 Turner Street, Alexandria 71301, or a .
Services are private and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
To extend online notes of condolence to the Blotner Family, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.
Published in The Town Talk from May 18 to May 20, 2020