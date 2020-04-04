|
Arthur Mann Doughty
Tyler, Texas - A private graveside service will be at Hemphill Star Cemetery, Boyce Louisiana.
Mr. Doughty, 73, passed away Thursday, April 2nd, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.
Art was self-reliant all his life. Born in 1947 and raised as an only child in Bentley, Louisiana, Art was accustomed to making his own way in life. He was the first person in his family to go to college and graduate. Art obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Forestry from Louisiana Tech University; this came to be the corner stone for Art and his life journey.
In 1965 Art met the love of his life, Judy Stracener. Art and Judy married in 1968 and together raised three daughters. He was a strong patriarch of his family; he was a wonderful husband and father who always took care of his wife and children. The "Girls" as he called them, were placed on his highest pedestal. He enjoyed spending time with his "girls" participating in 4H/FFA livestock shows and teaching them among other things, the game of basketball. One of his proudest achievements was seeing all of them graduate from Louisiana Tech University, his alma mater. As his family grew, Art became the proud Pawpaw to thirteen very active and busy grandchildren. He enjoyed cheering each of them on in their extracurricular activities. Taking pictures, watching videos, and checking statistics became one of his favorite pastimes.
Following and building upon his father's forest service roots, Arthur Doughty loved everything about being a professional forester. He truly enjoyed meeting and visiting with landowners, loggers, and others in the business. Art was a great conversationalist and very personable. After receiving his BS in Forestry, Art began his career in Urania, Louisiana in 1969 as a District Forester for Georgia Pacific Corporation. Upon graduating from Louisiana Tech University, he became very active in the Louisiana Forestry Association (LFA) serving in many capacities, including vice president. Art moved up the career ladder with jobs at several major wood processing corporations until 1987 when he co-founded his own forest products company. Art was also the founder of the Louisiana Pulpwood Producers Association and served as the president for two years.
In addition to his professional career, Art was an accomplished carpenter enjoying wood working projects large and small. In his personal quite time, Art enjoyed writing poetry about current life experiences, and observing hummingbirds while sipping on a good, strong cup of community coffee. He was a parishioner of St. Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Flint, Texas.
Art truly loved his country and embodied every characteristic of a true American patriot. While at basic training Art was awarded the American Spirit Honor Medal and received the keys to El Paso, Texas. He proudly served his country in the Vietnam War and was a lifetime member of the VFW post 3619.
Art was a strong, proud, and good man with a quick wit and intelligence. He was a humble man that never hesitated to lend a helping hand to those in need. To continue Arthur's legacy of helping others, the family has established the Arthur Doughty Forestry Scholarship. This scholarship will be awarded yearly to a Louisiana Tech Student majoring in Forestry.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Juanita Doughty and grandson Salem Lynn Montgomery.
Art's memory will be cherished and kept alive by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy Doughty of Tyler TX; children, Cammie Cowart and husband Glen of Tyler Tx, Amber Taylor and husband Wesley of DeRidder La, and Courtney Montgomery and husband Chuck of DeRidder La; thirteen grandchildren; McCall Cowart, Parker Taylor, Camden Cowart, Coy Taylor, Jacelyn Cowart, Audrey Montgomery, Eden Cowart, Emerson Cowart, Lynlee Taylor, Patton Montgomery, Hayes Cowart, Cassle Montgomery, and Kaplynn Montgomery.
Pallbearers will be Glen Cowart, Wesley Taylor, Chuck Montgomery, Parker Taylor, Camden Cowart, and Coy Taylor.
Honorary Pallbearers will be McCall Cowart, Jacelyn Cowart, Audrey Montgomery, Eden Cowart, Emerson Cowart, Lynlee Taylor, Patton Montgomery, Hayes Cowart, Cassle Montgomery, and Kaplynn Montgomery
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Arthur Doughty Forestry Scholarship, 1048 Lilly Lane Bullard, TX 75757.
Published in The Town Talk from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020