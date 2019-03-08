|
|
Arthur W. Williams
Alexandria, LA - Services for Arthur Williams will be held at 11:00a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Christian Love Baptist Church. Rev. Larry Turner will be officiating. Interment will follow in Garden of Memories Cemetery under the direction of Robinson Family Mortuary.
Mr. Williams, 59, of Alexandria, LA passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Rapides Primary Healthcare Center.
Visitation will begin at 9:00a.m. at the church.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 8, 2019