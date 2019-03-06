|
Aubrey Gene Rabalais
Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Aubrey Gene Rabalais will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 7, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Derek Ducote officiating. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Pineville.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria on Thursday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. A Rosary will be held in the chapel at 10:30 a.m.
Pallbearers will be Willis Coco, Guy Porto, Wayne Johnson, Gerald Miller, David Beaubouef and E.G. Cicardo.
Honorary pallbearers will be Sebastian Penn Rabalais, Colin Reed Roberts, Robert Nathaneal McLane and Von Vallery.
Mr. Rabalais, 80, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Rabalais was a retired salesman and truck driver for a local bakery. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and friends. He also enjoyed riding his scooter and feeding his birds and squirrels in the back yard. He was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers and New Orleans Saints.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Pennington James and Lula Zimmer Rabalais, and siblings, Margie R. Preston, Doris R. Lepri, Elaine R. Wilson, Janice R. Johnson and Ira J. Rabalais.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Collier Rabalais; sons, Randall Dennis Rabalais and wife, Claire, and Gary Wayne Rabalais; grandchildren, Sebastian Penn Rabalais, Tara Gaines, Caitlin McLane (Nathaneal) and Colin Roberts (Ashlynn), and a host of other family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Good Food Project of the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, 3223 Baldwin Avenue, Alexandria, Louisiana 71301.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 6, 2019