Fr. August Thompson
Alexandria - Father August Louis Thompson, a retired priest of the Diocese of Alexandria, passed from this life on Sunday, August 11th, 2019 in Houston, Texas. Fr. Thompson was born in Franklin, Louisiana on July 7th, 1926, the son of Louis Declouet Thompson and Eunice Barard Thompson. He graduated from Willow Street High School in Franklin, Louisiana and began his seminary formation at St. Augustine Seminary in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi in 1941. Fr. Thompson studied at St. Mary's Seminary in Illinois and St. Paul Seminary in Iowa before finishing his B.A. degree at Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans in 1957. He was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Alexandria at St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans on June 8th, 1957.
At the beginning of his priesthood, Fr. Thompson served as parochial vicar at St. Anthony's Church in Cottonport and then as administrator and pastor of St. Charles' Church in Ferriday. In 1969, Fr. Thompson was appointed pastor of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church in Mansura, Louisiana. During his 16 years in Mansura, Fr. Thompson built the Uganda Center and served as a voice for Black Catholics on a local and national level. In 1985, Bishop Friend appointed Fr. Thompson as rector of St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria. In 1991, Fr. Thompson was appointed as pastor of St. James Memorial Church and St. Juliana Church in Alexandria. Fr. Thompson retired from active ministry in 1997. In his later years he faithfully visited the sick at St. Frances Cabrini Hospital.
In over sixty years of priestly service, Fr. Thompson served the Church and the community in a variety of ways. He served as a notary public for Concordia and Avoyelles Parishes. He served as a member of the Board for the National Black Catholic Clergy caucus from 1968-1980. He served as diocesan spiritual director for the Legion of Mary, Vicar for Black Catholics, as a member of the Presbyteral Council, the College of Consultors and on the Diocesan Liturgical Commission for the Diocese of Alexandria. He was the first black priest to be a member of the Board of Directors of the National Federation of Priests' Councils as a provincial representative. Fr. Thompson founded a rent-subsidy housing project in Mansura known as Imani Court; for this work, he received a national award at the 1973 National Black Catholic Convention. Fr. Thompson was awarded the Outstanding Citizen Award from the Black Student Union of Lewis University in Romeoville, Illinois in 1980. In his retirement, Fr. Thompson served on the board for St. Mary's Residential Training School and as Departmental Chaplain for the Alexandria Police Department.
Fr. Thompson is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Eunice Thompson and siblings, Oswald Thompson, Bernard Thompson, Louis Thompson, Jr., and Margarette Robinson. He is survived by siblings, Marcelle Prevost, Marian Richardson, Lawrence Thompson (Dedriel) and Agnes Shirley Edwards; sisters-in-law, Verdie Thompson, Joyce Thompson and Agnes Thompson; along with a devoted nephew, Curtis Richardson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria on Monday, August 19th, beginning at 5:00 p.m with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Francis Xavier Cathedral in Alexandria on Tuesday, August 20th beginning at 10:00 a.m. Allen Thompson and priests of the Diocese will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at the Priests' Cemetery at Maryhill.
Memorials in honor of Fr. Thompson can be made to the Fr. August Thompson Seminary Burse for the Diocese of Alexandria or St. Mary's Training School.
