Baldamaro Joseph Carbo III
Pineville - Memorial services celebrating the life of Baldamaro Joseph Carbo III will be announced later.
Mr. Carbo, 73, of Pineville, passed from this life Sunday, March 31, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Carbo was a graduate of Menard Memorial High School. He furthered his education at LSUA and UTC. He worked at several banks as Vice President, was Comptroller, Estimator, and Computer Manager at Dolphin Construction Company and completed his working life as Operation Controller and Financial Manager at TXI. He attended Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville and Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church, Alexandria, as his health would allow. He was an Eagle Scout and was a Master Bridge player. Mr. Carbo was an avid outdoorsman who especially loved fishing at his camp on Toledo Bend.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Baldamaro Joseph Carbo, Jr. and Verna Mae Jeansonne Carbo.
Those left to cherish his memory include his daughters, Michelle Carbo Henson (Don), Ramona Carbo Canales (Orlando) and Jennifer Carbo McCoy (Sean); brothers, Mark Carbo (Bonnie) and Greg Carbo (Theresa); sisters, Rita Carbo McAllen (James), Mildred Carbo Soprano (Charlie), Sharon Carbo Bonnette (Steve), Lisa Carbo Buffalo (Richard) and Teresa Carbo Teekell (Charlie); foster sister, Joyce Aymond Chestang; grandchildren, Nicholas Canales, Bailey Carbo Farmer (Luke), Cameron McCoy, Ian McCoy, Reagan McCoy, and Erin McCoy, and a host of other family and friends.
Memorials may be made to .
Published in The Town Talk on Apr. 7, 2019