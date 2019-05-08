|
Barbara Axtle Brook
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated for Barbara Axtle Brook at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church with Rev. Derek Ducote and Deacon Darrell Dubroc officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 11 a.m. with a recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.
Barbara Axtle Brook, 84, of Alexandria, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Regency House.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, V.B. "Ronnie" Brook, Jr.; her parents, James and Lucille Boniol Axtle; one brother, Ralph W. Axtle; and her father and mother-in-law, V.B. Brook Sr. and Willie Lee McQuaig Brook.
Barbara was a member of Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church where she also served as a member of the Altar Society. She was a member of the Alexandria Junior League and a member of the American Nurses Association. Barbara retired from the Rapides Parish School Board Nursing Department in 1998.
She is survived by her children, David V. Brook, and his wife Margaret, and Susan L. Brook, all of Alexandria; two grandchildren, Leslie Brook and Stephen Brook; three great grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Barbara Brook Hartt and Gwendolyn Bridges Axtle, along with numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Stephen Brook, Douglas W. Axtle, Larry C. Biehler, III, Mike Feduccia, Preston Hartt, and John Rhodes.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church mailed to 420 21st street, Alexandria, LA 71301.
Published in The Town Talk on May 8, 2019