|
|
Barbara Elaine Kalil
Alexandria - Funeral services celebrating the life of Barbara Elaine Kalil will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, June 9, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Alexandria with Reverend Joe Sharp officiating. Burial will be in Alexandria Memorial Gardens, Woodworth.
The family requests that visitation be observed at Hixson Brothers, Alexandria Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and continued Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.
Pallbearers will be Cory Rogers, Mark Smith, Taylor Rogers, Randy Smith, Austin Vidrine, Tommy Pinon, and Dellan Barzas.
Mrs. Kalil, 76, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Mrs. Kalil was an active member of Tioga Independent Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed antiquing with her cousin Carolyn. Barbara was a very generous person and loved her little dogs, Maggie and Bella.
She was preceded in death by her husband, David Antone Kalil; parents, Thurman Belgard, Sr. and Neal Marie Jones Belgard.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Timothy Randall Sanders and wife, Esther Quintela Sanders; daughter, Tamera Rene' Barzas; step-sons, David Wayne Kalil, and Gary Paul Kalil; step-daughter, Karen Marie Gugel and husband, Ken; brothers, Thurman Lee Belgard, Jr. and wife, Frances, Steven Wayne Belgard, and Robert Allen Belgard and wife, Stephanie; sisters, Janice Marie Belgard Miller and husband, Larry, and Debra Roxanne Belgard Fisher; grandchildren, Dellan Barzas and Joshua Sanders; five great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.
To extend online condolences to the Kalil family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on June 9, 2019