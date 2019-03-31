Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Pineville, LA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church
Pineville, LA
Pineville - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Barbara Jean Gaspard will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville, with Reverend Bruce Miller officiating. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the service time. Interment will follow the service in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Alexandria.

Miss Gaspard, age 70, of Pineville, passed from this life on Friday, March 29, 2019, at Oak Haven Community Care Center.

Miss Gaspard had a special appeal to people and was well loved by everyone who knew her. She had many friends at the Handi-Works Productions in Alexandria where she worked.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Hilton Joseph and Rachal Sophie Rozas Gaspard; brother, Tony Gaspard and step mother, Zoie Ball Gaspard.

She is survived by her brother, William Gaspard; sister, Susan Gaspard Humphreys and husband, Lennie; numerous cousins, aunts, nieces, nephews and a host of other family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family has designated , PO Box 1000, Memphis, TN, 38101, for memorial contributions.

To extend online condolences to the Gaspard family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 31, 2019
