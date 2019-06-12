|
Barbara Jean Michel McCarty
Alexandria - Funeral services for Barbara Jean Michel McCarty will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 13, 2019 in the chapel of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home with Pastor Cliff Stewart officiating. Interment will follow in Alexandria Memorial Gardens.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, from 12:00 p.m. until time of service.
Barbara McCarty of Alexandria, LA passed away peacefully on June 7, 2019, in Raleigh, NC. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Eric Lavelle McCarty Sr., her son, Eric Lavelle McCarty Jr., and her parents Paul Arnold Michel and Zeila Antoinia Wheat Michel. Barbara was born in Marksville, LA on August 12,1934 and later moved to Bunkie where she graduated from Bunkie High School in 1953. She later went on to graduate from Our Lady of the Lake Nursing School in Baton Rouge. Barbara and Eric were married on September 2, 1956 in Bunkie, LA. After living in Washington DC where Eric served in the Air Force for one year, they returned to LA and settled in Alexandria. After graduation she worked as a RN at CHRISTUS St Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria and later taught nursing at Louisiana Technical and Community College in Alexandria for 20 years eventually becoming Department Head of the Nursing Department there. Barbara was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and nurse who always cared for others. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and a member of the Seniors Sunday School class. She was a choir member early in her membership at Calvary and participated in many church Bible studies, church activities, and her Sunday School dinner club. She loved to work in her garden, sew, entertain family and friends at their home in her spare time and traveled abroad with Eric later after her retirement. She was fortunate to have her sister, Marie and brother-in-law, Henry close by as well as sister-in-law, Margie and son-in-law, Bob and live in a loving community. She also was thrilled to have her two grandsons Brent and Scott who were a huge part of her life. Barbara was able to continue strong up until the end of her life because of the love and support that surrounded her.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter and son-in-law Ken and Kathy McCarty Bearden of Cary, NC., her sister and brother-in-law Henry and Marie Masson of The Woodlands, TX., her sister-in-law Margie McCarty Hamilton of Shreveport, LA. and her grandsons Brent Bearden and wife Rebecca of Denver, CO and Scott Bearden of Atlanta, GA. and nieces and nephews.
God brought so many wonderful people into her life to care for her during her illness in Alexandria, Cary, and Raleigh NC. When she became ill, many of her students she taught from Louisiana Technical College were there to take care of her, as well as, Marie and Henry overseeing her care. The family will be forever grateful. Special thanks to her caregivers in LA and NC who spent many hours caring for her. Pallbearers honored to serve will be Ken Bearden, Brent Bearden, Scott Bearden, Henry Masson, and friends from church.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to Calvary Baptist Church, Music Department, 5011 Jackson St., Alexandria, LA 71303, Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607, or a .
Published in The Town Talk on June 12, 2019