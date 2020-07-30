1/1
Barbara Jean Newman Lenyard 81
1938 - 2020
Barbara Jean Newman Lenyard, 81

Alexandria - Barbara Jean Lenyard, 81, of Alexandria, Louisiana was born to the late Leomia and Andrew Newman on September 14, 1938.

Barbara was joined in holy matrimony to Alphonsa Lenyard, Sr. on June 22, 1964 who preceded her in death.

She is also preceded in death by her son Elza R. Newman, two brothers, Odie and Bruce Burkley, her parents. her aunt who raised her, Christine Richardson, and grandson, Aldean D. White.

Barbara was called to her heavenly home on July 25, 2020.

She leaves to cherish her wonderful memories, her children, Brenda Sanders (John), Annie Mae Paul (Gregory), Angelia Davis (Gary), Andrela Lenyard, and Alphonsa Lenyard, Jr. (Mersena): Sisters, Brenda Burkley Levingston and Wanda Richardson; brother, Billy Newman, twelve grandchildren and thirty one great grandchildren. Six great-great grandchildren, one Godson, Alvin Booze, one Goddaughter, Takelsha Williams, Marilyn Green, who she treated like a daughter, best friend, Reather Johnson and a host of other relatives and friends blessed to know Barbara.

A non-lingering viewing will be held from 9:00 am - 10:45 am on Monday, August 3,2020 at Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors" 103 Bolton Avenue, Alexandria, LA 71301 followed by a Graveside Service at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Pastor Ricky Turner officiating. Friends and family may purchase flowers and leave heartfelt condolences at www.millerandhillfd.com






Published in The Town Talk from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
Miller & Hill "The Funeral Directors"
