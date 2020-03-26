|
|
Barbara Lowe Vaughn
Alexandria, LA - Services for Barbara Lowe Vaughn will be at 11:00a.m. in Garden of Memories on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
Mrs. Vaughn, 71, of Alexandria, LA, passed away on March 2, 2020 at Clear Lake Regional Hospital, Webster, TX. Sis. Vaughn is preceded in death by her parents (Abe and Ethel), husband (Brice), four brothers (Abe, Jr., William, Freddie B., and J.D.) and one sister (Katheryn).
Barbara leaves to cherish her memories: daughter, Tosha Vaughn Howard (Victor), Houston, TX; grandsons, Colby Thomas and Caleb Howard, Houston, TX, brothers; Nathaniel Lowe (Barbara), Greensburg, LA, and McKinley Lowe (Arnette), of McDonough GA, and one very dear friend: Rebecca Lampkin of Houston, TX; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, special neighbors, and friends.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020