|
|
Barbara Lucy Gallent
Alexandria - A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, Pineville, with Reverend Bruce Miller officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Ball, under the direction of Hixson Brothers Alexandria. Visitation will be held at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Miss Gallent, age 86, of Alexandria, passed from this life on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Matthews Memorial Health Care Center.
She was a devout Catholic and received her BA from Our Lady of the Lake University, San Antonio, TX and her Master's Degree and Doctorate of Education from NSU, Natchitoches. She was a longtime teacher and Assistant Principal in the Rapides Parish School System, retiring after many years of service.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Hazel Mertens Gallent; brothers, Vince Gallent and Johnny Gallent and sister, Doris Gallent Monroe.
She is survived by her brother, Jimmy Gallent and wife, Murlene; 3 nieces; 8 nephews and a host of other family members and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be John Gallent, Vince Gallent, Jr., Douglas Gallent, Richard Monroe, Andy Harville and Phillip Morris.
To extend online condolences to the Gallent family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 15, 2019