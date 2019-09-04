|
Barbara Roberts Carlton
Alexandria - Barbara Roberts Carlton of Alexandria passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019 in her home at the age of 69. She was under the care of amazing team members from All Saints Hospice and Home Instead Senior Care.
Ms. Carlton was born on March 29, 1950 in Shreveport to Elizabeth Joyce and Bruce McCleery Roberts. She is preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, and her best friend & companion, Lady of Kincaid (Caidi).
Barbara attended Byrd High School and Centenary College in Shreveport, where she was a member of the Chi Omega Fraternity. She moved to Alexandria in 1982 where she enjoyed spending time with her black lab, reading, watching birds and cooking. Ms. Carlton held the position of Vice President of Roberts & Murphy, Inc. of Shreveport.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Dr. David Milton Carlton, III, daughters-in-law, Dr. Courtney Richter and Tami Blackwell, her daughter Christi Joyce Carlton, son-in-law, Joshua Christensen, granddaughters Abby Kathryn Carlton, Dillon Joyce Christensen, Carlton Rose Christensen, Miller Ashton Carlton and Weston Laine Carlton, as well as her grandson, Joshua Parker Christensen.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to Cerebral Palsy of LA (thearcla.org), The or an organization of your choice.
The family invites Barbara's close friends and loved ones to offer condolences during a private, small gathering on Sunday, September 8th between the hours of 12pm-3pm at the home of her son.
Published in The Town Talk on Sept. 4, 2019