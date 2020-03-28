|
Barry Earl Mercer
Pineville - Barry Earl Mercer, 72, of Pineville, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Rapides Regional Medical Center.
Barry is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Sybil Mercer; and one sister, Beverly Driscoll.
Barry will be remembered as a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born on September 3, 1947, in Alexandria, Louisiana and settled in Pineville, La. Barry attended Pineville High School and was later drafted into the United States Army and served his country during Vietnam. Once Barry returned, he met the love of his life, Nettie Ellen Shannon, and together they were married for 50 years. Barry worked for Texas Gas and after 20 years retired. After retirement, Barry kept busy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and volunteered with the Kolin/Ruby Fire Department. Barry also served as a board member with the Fire Department. Barry was a devoted grandfather and was their "Paw". Barry will also be remembered as always having a certain point of view and wasn't afraid to share it. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left to cherish his memory includes his wife of 50 years, Nettie Mercer; three children, Tammy Lavespere (Tommy), Missy Mercer, and Bud Mercer (Joy); six grandchildren, Bayli (Matt), Hayden (Kristen), Holly, Hunter, Jade, and Gavin. Those also left to cherish his memory include 2 great-grandchildren, Eastyn and Eli; one brother, T.J. Mercer, and his military brothers, Condon Payne, Van Johnson, Bobby Soileau, and Billy Jack Milsaps.
Pallbearers honored to serve include Bud Mercer, Matt Laprarie, Hayden Ducote, Hunter Lavespere, Tommy Lavespere, Chandler Driscoll, and Jack Mathews.
The Mercer Family would like to thank Betsy and the nursing staff of St. Joseph Hospice for all the love and care they gave Barry. The family would also like to thank Dr. Bruce Barton and Dr. Abi Rached for their support during this time.
Published in The Town Talk from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020