Beatrice Harris Joseph
Alexandria - Beatrice Harris Joseph 91, of Alexandria, LA peacefully transitioned on Friday, November 29, 2019 in Alexandria, LA.
A Celebration of Life will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday December 7, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 11-16th & Day Streets. Alexandria, LA 71301. The public viewing will be held on Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until start of service. Her final resting place will be in the Garden of Memories, Alexandria, LA.
Professional Services Conducted by Miller & Hill The Funeral Directors "The Hallmark of Excellence" 103 Bolton Ave Alexandria, LA 71301 (318)-704-0880
Published in The Town Talk from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019