Belinda M. Williams
Alexandria - A Memorial Service for Belinda Michelle Williams, 41, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home, Alexandria, with Fr. Dan O'Connor officiating. Interment will follow at a later date at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Friends may call from 8:30 a.m. until shortly before time of services at 11 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday.
Belinda Michelle Williams was born May 24, 1978 in Alexandria, Louisiana to the late Tom Williams, Jr. and Linda Gail Culbert Williams. She was reared in Leesville, Louisiana after her father died at Ft. Sam Houston, Texas. She attended schools in Vernon Parish and graduated from Leesville High School in May of 1996. Upon her completion of high school, she continued her education and attended Northwestern State University. She graduated from the University of New Orleans (BA, MS-HCM), Louisiana State University (BSN), and University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio (NP). Belinda, a former Captain in the United States Army and a Nurse Practitioner, was attending the St. James Medical School in St. Vincent Island at the time of her passing.
Belinda was reared in the faith of Jehovah's Witness. She was active in field service and helped prepare for Bible Study in her Leesville home. In 1998, she became a member of the Catholic faith. She was baptized at Holy Cross Church in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
Belinda was known for speaking her mind, watching comedy, Rocky IV, and Muppet Treasure Island, and traveling throughout the United States and abroad. Belinda was also a beloved member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
She was a dedicated medical professional. She adored her patients and her staff. She always worked to make an impact. Belinda was an amazing daughter, sister, aunt, mentor, and educator. She was loved and adored.
On Thursday, August 15, 2019, Belinda was called home to glory.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Tom Williams, Jr. and Linda Gail Culbert Williams.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sisters, Tomensenia Jacquez of South Korea, and Carmella Parker of Natchitoches, LA; uncles, Clarence (Jane) Culbert Jr of Corrales, New Mexico, Billie (Marilyn) Culbert of Danville, Virginia; Elijah Culbert of Houston, TX; uncle-in-law Robert Haislah, Rome, Ohio; aunts, Mae (Jerry) Williams of Alexandria, LA, Evelyn (Gregory) Braud of Baton Rouge, LA, Lillie (Harlin) Lathers of Alexandria, LA; Lola Bailey of Alexandria, LA. Nephew and Niece, Tomas and Michell Parker and a host of grandaunts, granduncles, cousins, and friends.
Pallbearers honored to serve are Greg Braud, Clarence Culbert, Jr., Jerry Williams, Billy Ray Culbert, Harlin Lathers, Greg O'Quinn, and Elijah Culbert.
Honorary Pallbearers are Tomas Parker, Cedric Lathers, Michael Houston, Jarvis Lathers, Robert Haislah, Jr., and Robert Haislah.
The family of Ms. Belinda M. Williams appreciates your prayers for they have increased our faith; your words of encouragement helped heal our sadness in our hearts; your love has given us arms to lean on. The flowers of fragrance and beauty gave us a smile. Thank you for any acts of kindness you may have shown, and please continue to pray for us.
Published in The Town Talk on Aug. 30, 2019