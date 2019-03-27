|
Belinda Sue Collins
Georgetown - Belinda Sue Collins, 67, of Georgetown, LA passed away Friday, March 22, 2019 at Christus St. Frances Cabrini Medical Center, Alexandria, LA. She was a lifetime member of the Selma Methodist Church and worked 25years at Huey P. Long Hospital in Pineville. She was a devoted daughter and loving sister. She was preceded in death by her husband, Newton L. Collins; and parents, P.E. Ussery Jr. and Cleo Ussery. Those left to cherish her memory include her devoted sister, Anita Ussery; brother, Dewayne Ussery (Patti & P.J.); very special cousin, Nancy Middleton; nephew, Joey Ussery; and niece, Sarah Ussery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com
Published in The Town Talk on Mar. 27, 2019