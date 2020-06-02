Ben And Blake Cooper
Ben and Blake Cooper

Alexandria - Private family services for Ben Cooper and Blake Cooper will be at Calvary Baptist Church on Friday, June 5, 2020, with Dr. B. David Brooks officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.

A public drive thru visitation will begin at 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Calvary Baptist Church. Those wishing to attend should enter the Calvary Campus from Mohon Street. A Calvary staff member will direct the flow of traffic. Please remain in your vehicle during this drive thru.

The Cooper Family wishes to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers during this time.

In lieu of flowers, charitable donations in Ben and Blake's memory can be made to the Children's Miracle Network, https://www.christuscabrinifoundation.org/childrens-miracle-network, or the Food Bank of Central Louisiana, 3233 Baldwin Street, Alexandria, LA, 71301, or a charity of your choice.

To extend online notes of condolence to the Cooper Family and for more information, please visit www.KramerFunerals.com.






Published in The Town Talk from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.
