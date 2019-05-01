|
Mr. Ben Baker, Jr.
Pineville - Services for Mr. Ben Baker, Jr. will be at 1:00 p.m. Saturday May 4th, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Pineville, Louisiana with Pastor Zach Mullis officiating. Burial will follow at Restland Memorial Gardens, Pollock, La.
Visitation will be observed from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Baker, 88, entered into eternal rest on April 25, 2019 at Colfax Reunion Nursing Home. Mr. Baker was born January 28, 1931 in Alexandria. Mr. Baker was a member of the Alpine Baptist Church. From the age of 18 he was a Plumber until he finally retired 50 years later. He was the owner of Ben Baker Plumbing Company for many years and was also a Pipe Fitter in South Dakota and Illinois. Mr. Baker was a voracious reader. He loved to meet his friends every day for coffee at "the chicken house", then known as "The Lighthouse" in Tioga. He had a kind heart and loved to help anyone he could. Mr. Baker loved his friends, family, children and grandchildren and will dearly be missed by all of those who had the wonderful opportunity of knowing him.
He is preceded in death by his loving Wife of 69 years, Betty Sue DeMorse Baker; father, Ben Baker, Sr.; mother, Beatrice Lilly "Kelley" Baker; sons, Brian Keith Baker and Ben "Bennie" Baker III; sisters, Joyce Clements, Doris Leland, Elaine Zaroski, and Nellie B. Saucier, and brother, Clifford Clyde Baker.
Those left to cherish his memory is his daughter Brenda Sue "Baker" Turnage; sisters, Mary Louise Bass and Sue Anita Baker; grandchildren, John C. Turnage, Jr., Ariele Nicole Baker, and Benjamin James (Katie) Baker; and one Great grandchild, Bryce James Baker; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Benjamin Baker, Terry Baker, Jason Baker, John Turnage, Paul Baker, and Jerry "Bubba" Brodhead.
Published in The Town Talk from May 1 to May 3, 2019