Ben H. PerkinsPineville - Ben Houston Perkins, Jr. (B.H., Paw Paw Perk, Chief Ben, Daddy Perk) went to meet the Lord at the age of 94 on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his home in Pineville, Louisiana surrounded by family and friends. He lived a full, joyful life of service and was admired and loved by all who knew him. He once said that the true measure of a man was his ability to disagree, shake hands, and walk away.B.H. was born on June 10, 1926 to Carrie Squyres Perkins and Ben H. Perkins, Sr. in Elmer, Louisiana. He had three siblings.In August of 1943, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Navy. He served on the USS Hammondsport in the Pacific Fleet. He was honorably discharged as a Signalman First Class in 1946, and returned home to marry his sweetheart, Juanita Simmons, on April 12, 1946. B.H. and Juanita celebrated 68 years of loving and devoted marriage until her passing in 2014.Although B.H. was a "Jack of all trades" he settled into a career with the Alexandria Fire Department. He served from August 1, 1952 until his retirement on June 7, 1991, having achieved the rank of First Assistant Chief. B.H. was famous for his firehouse biscuits.B.H. served for many years as a Deacon at Trinity Baptist Church, where he spearheaded the "tape ministry" for members who could no longer attend service in person. He was a Mason, belonging to the Curtis T. Hines Lodge. A natural storyteller, B.H. was famous for his jokes. Among his gifts was the ability to determine how anyone he met was related to him. He grew an extensive garden, and was featured on the evening news with his 88 pound watermelon. A lifelong hunter, he killed his last two deer on opening day of the 2018 season.B.H. was a member of First Baptist Church in Pineville, Louisiana.He was preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Simmons Perkins; his parents, Carrie Squyres Perkins Posey and Ben Houston Perkins, Sr.; his three siblings, Bobby Perkins, Mildred Perkins Slaughter, and Melvin Perkins.He is survived by his four children: Shelton Perkins (Sally), Brenda Perkins Holliday (John), Gary Perkins (Sherry), and Kayla Perkins Aymond (John); nine grandchildren: Katrina Holliday (Khaled Rabbani), Benny Holliday (Yael Avivi), Carrie Sneed (Robert), Cainan Baker (Cassie), Vivian Perkins, Lindsey Voss (Bill), Noah Baker (Kristy), Garrett Perkins, and Leah Johnson (Marcus); 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.Graveside services were held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Alexandria Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Woodworth, Louisiana. Pallbearers were members of the Alexandria Fire Department. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.The family wishes to express special thanks to Polly Ussery for her companionship and support. They would also like to thank Lagniappe Home Health for their compassion and care.In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Feist Weiller Cancer Center at LSU Health Shreveport, St Jude Children's Research Hospital, or MD Anderson Cancer Center.To extend on-line condolences to the Perkins family, please contact us at