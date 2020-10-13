1/1
Dr. Ben H. Yang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ben's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dr. Ben H. Yang

Alexandria - Dr. Ben H. Yang, age 73, passed away in his home in Alexandria on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was a former Louisiana College music professor and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Amy Yang, and their daughter, Stephanie Yang of Boston, MA.

Dr. Yang was born in Daegu, South Korea. He came to the United States in 1970 to pursue an advanced degree in music, receiving his master's degree and PhD in music composition and theory from the University of North Texas. Afterwards, he joined the Louisiana College music department in 1989 and taught music composition, musical theory, and piano for nearly three decades before retiring in 2019. Dr. Yang was devoted to his students and would often spend long hours composing recommendation letters.

He was a piano accompanist for many years at First Presbyterian Church in Alexandria and enjoyed volunteering to play the piano for residents at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. He was an avid golfer and gardener and had a deep fondness for cats, particularly the family cats, Frisky and Tiger, who would only sleep by Dr. Yang's side at night.

The family would like to thank Dr. Jose Garcia, RN Anna Brodhead, and CNA Rhonda Cole of Compassionate Hospice Care for their help in administering Dr. Yang's care.

A memorial service will be held in Guinn Auditorium at Louisiana College at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Town Talk from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Guinn Auditorium at Louisiana College
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hixson Brothers Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hixson Brothers Alexandria

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 13, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Regina Collins
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved