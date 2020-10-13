Dr. Ben H. YangAlexandria - Dr. Ben H. Yang, age 73, passed away in his home in Alexandria on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He was a former Louisiana College music professor and is survived by his wife of 39 years, Amy Yang, and their daughter, Stephanie Yang of Boston, MA.Dr. Yang was born in Daegu, South Korea. He came to the United States in 1970 to pursue an advanced degree in music, receiving his master's degree and PhD in music composition and theory from the University of North Texas. Afterwards, he joined the Louisiana College music department in 1989 and taught music composition, musical theory, and piano for nearly three decades before retiring in 2019. Dr. Yang was devoted to his students and would often spend long hours composing recommendation letters.He was a piano accompanist for many years at First Presbyterian Church in Alexandria and enjoyed volunteering to play the piano for residents at local nursing homes and assisted living facilities. He was an avid golfer and gardener and had a deep fondness for cats, particularly the family cats, Frisky and Tiger, who would only sleep by Dr. Yang's side at night.The family would like to thank Dr. Jose Garcia, RN Anna Brodhead, and CNA Rhonda Cole of Compassionate Hospice Care for their help in administering Dr. Yang's care.A memorial service will be held in Guinn Auditorium at Louisiana College at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 17.