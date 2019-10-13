Services
Hixson Brothers-Alexandria
701 Jackson Street
Alexandria, LA 71301
318-442-3363
Benjamin Elliott Painter


1982 - 2019
Pineville - Benjamin Elliott Painter, of Pineville, was born October 28, 1982 in Alexandria and passed from this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at his residence, at the age of 36.

Benjamin was in the Bunkie High School graduating class of 2000. He worked as a Security Officer. Benjamin was an avid LSU fan and football coach for his son John's team: the RRYFL Walk-On's.

He was preceded in death by his father, Billy Don Painter; sister, Shiloh D. Painter; grandparents, Sue Normand, Marvin Painter, Sr., Rophie Dowell, Jerry Pearson; godfather, Steven Hood and uncle, George Normand.

Those left to cherish his memory are his love of 20 years and wife of 11 years, Brandi Bertrand Painter; sons, John Rushing Painter and Mason Patrick Painter; mother, Elizabeth Normand Pearson (Bill); siblings, Chad Painter (Tracy), Lane Painter (Jenni), Paige Brouillette (Adrian), Jason Painter, Bailey Warren, Sara Catherine Pearson and William Pearson; grandparents, Stephen "Buddy" Normand, Onita Dowell and Sylvia Pearson; nieces and nephews, Brooklynn and Ryan Brouillette, Sebastian and Camille Painter and Shiloh L. Painter and numerous other family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

To extend online condolences to the Painter family, please visit us at www.hixsonbrothers.com.
Published in The Town Talk on Oct. 13, 2019
