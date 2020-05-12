|
Benjamin Louis Van Mol
Woodworth - Services for Benjamin Louis Van Mol will be held graveside at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Alexandria Memorial Gardens with Rev. Paul LaPalme officiating and under the direction of John Kramer & Son Funeral Home.
Ben Van Mol, a loving husband, father, son and brother, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at the age of 33.
Ben was a graduate of Holy Savior Menard High School and Louisiana Tech University. He was a parishioner of Mary Mother of Jesus Catholic Church in Woodworth. Ben was a 5th generation farmer who truly loved and valued every aspect of his profession. He eagerly awaited the day he could share his love of farming with his sons in hopes they would one day take over the family business. Ben loved his family tremendously and all of his friends near and far. He loved hard and hated to see anyone in trouble or pain. Ben always tried to "fix" what he could because he thought that was his purpose in life.
He is preceded in death by his grandparents, John Louis Van Mol, Sr., Gayle Blankenbaker, and Robert and Jean Lively.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Blake Stutts Van Mol of Woodworth, their children, Luke William Van Mol and Bennett Louis Van Mol; his parents, John Louis and Collene Van Mol of Alexandria; his siblings, John Paul Van Mol of Lecompte, Lisa Van Mol Lemoine (Aaron) of Bunkie, and Anna Van Mol of New Orleans; one nephew, John Henry Van Mol of Lecompte; paternal grandparents, John and Mary Virginia Moseley of Pineville; God children, Graysen and Landry Van Mol; his father and mother-in-law, William and Tammie Stutts of Oak Grove; and his brother-in-law, Curt Stutts of Oak Grove.
Pallbearers honored to serve will be Cole Finn, Lewis Lauve, Cory Van Mol, Mack Phillips, Colton Kyle, Daniel Pevy, Curt Stutts, and Hunter Masson.
Published in The Town Talk from May 12 to May 13, 2020