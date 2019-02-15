|
|
Bennett Lee Dominick
Marksville - Funeral services for Mr. Bennett Lee Dominick will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Old River Baptist Church on Overton Street, Marksville with Reverend Eldrid Lavalais Jr. officiating. Entombment will be at Old River Baptist Church Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Mr. Dominick, age 58, of Marksville, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Julia Tompkins Dominick; sister, Josephine Dominick and brother, Matthew Dominick.
Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Sheena Dominick of Marksville, Angelique Dominick of Marksville; two brothers, John Dominick of Marksville, Terrell Dominick of Marksville; two sisters, Mable Dominick Johnson of Marksville, Louvenia Dominick of Marksville; one Godchild, Shawndreka Johnson of Marksville; two grandchildren, Kendrick Sampson of Marksville, Elijah Rivera of Marksville; loving companion, Kayla Dixson of Marksville and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at Old River Baptist Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time.
To extend online condolences to the Dominick family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 15, 2019