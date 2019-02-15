Services
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
318-253-5979
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hixson Brothers Marksville
445 W. Bontempt Street
Marksville, LA 71351
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Old River Baptist Church
Overton Street
Marksville, LA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Old River Baptist Church
Overton Street
Marksville, LA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bennett Dominick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bennett Lee Dominick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Bennett Lee Dominick Obituary
Bennett Lee Dominick

Marksville - Funeral services for Mr. Bennett Lee Dominick will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Old River Baptist Church on Overton Street, Marksville with Reverend Eldrid Lavalais Jr. officiating. Entombment will be at Old River Baptist Church Cemetery in Marksville. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.

Mr. Dominick, age 58, of Marksville, passed away Friday, February 1, 2019 at Rapides Regional Medical Center in Alexandria. He was preceded in death by his parents, Junius and Julia Tompkins Dominick; sister, Josephine Dominick and brother, Matthew Dominick.

Those left to cherish his memory include two daughters, Sheena Dominick of Marksville, Angelique Dominick of Marksville; two brothers, John Dominick of Marksville, Terrell Dominick of Marksville; two sisters, Mable Dominick Johnson of Marksville, Louvenia Dominick of Marksville; one Godchild, Shawndreka Johnson of Marksville; two grandchildren, Kendrick Sampson of Marksville, Elijah Rivera of Marksville; loving companion, Kayla Dixson of Marksville and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the Chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. and will resume at Old River Baptist Church on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. until funeral service time.

To extend online condolences to the Dominick family, please visit our website at www.hixsonbrothers.com
Published in The Town Talk on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.